Building gets go ahead

The final building to complete the northern edge of the central city’s retail precinct has been given the green light.

Developer Tim Glasson has received resource consent to build a retail and office development where the Stewart Dawson building once stood.

Plans show the proposed building, on the corner of High and Cashel Sts, will have retail on the ground floor and offices on the rest.

The triangular-shaped site, next to the Grand Central building, had been used by Leighs Construction as a site depot office for its central city projects.

Once the building is finished early next year, it will signalise the completion of the northern edge of the retail precinct, which runs between Oxford Tce, Lichfield, High and Hereford Sts.

The 1911 four-storey Stewart Dawsons building, which used to be on the site housed Jean Jones. It was damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake and later demolished.

Savills retail leasing agent Ryan Geddes said they were currently negotiating with tenants to move into the development, which was expected to open in the first quarter of next year.

He said the site had “huge profile” given its close proximity to the ANZ Centre, H&M and The Crossing.

The building would be the “finishing touch” to the northern edge of the retail precinct, Mr Geddes said.

The plans show cycle and car parking would be provided in the Hereford St car park.