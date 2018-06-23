Board hears Denton Park legal advice behind closed doors

Lawyers have met with community board members involved in making a decision over the Hornby mega facility behind closed doors.

Two lawyers acting for the city council spoke with Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board members at their fortnightly meeting on Tuesday.

They were told what they can and can’t do when they meet on July 6 to decide whether they will adopt a city council hearings panel recommendation on the future of Denton Park.

The hearings panel recommended that Denton Park not be the site of the $35.7 million facility which has divided the Hornby community for the past few years.

The Star and members of the public who were at Tuesday’s meeting had to leave while the lawyers and community board members talked in what was a publicly excluded part of the meeting.

The Star was learned the lawyers wanted to make sure community board members do not exceed their available powers. They will have have three options on the day: The board could either accept the hearings panel recommendation, refer it back to the panel or it can decide not to accept the panel’s advice, a source said.

Discussions with lawyers were “fairly common” prior to hearing panel decisions and one of the lawyers will be present at the July meeting, the source said.

The meeting will be held at Te Hapua: Halswell Centre.

The city council received more than 1450 submissions on the reclassification of the park, surpassing the number of submissions it received for the reinstatement of the Christ Church Cathedral.