Board ‘disappointed’ over MoE’s response to combined campus school zones

The Papanui-Innes Community Board will invite the Ministry of Education to meet with it over the proposed enrolment zones for Shirley Boys and Avonside Girls’ High Schools.

After writing to the MOE in May, the community board is “disappointed” by the response, said chairwoman Ali Jones.

See more:

The schools will re-locate to a shared campus at QE II Park next year. The letter from the community board to the MOE outlined concerns that the suburbs of Richmond and Shirley were not included in the new draft zone.

MOE deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey replied on behalf of Minister of Education Chris Hipkins. Her letter “acknowledged that the post-quake period for people in Christchurch has been stressful, demanding

and challenging for many families.”

The letter said there was a consultation process, which was open to all members of the public affected by zone changes. Schools were then required to make a recommendation for a zone change to the MOE.

Factors Ms Casey said were being considered included current and future student demographics, potential changes to residential areas, along with the schools’ recommendation.

The community board will write another letter, inviting Ms Casey, MOE manager education Canterbury Sean Wheeler and director of education for Canterbury Coralanne Child to meet the board.

“As the local community board, as a group that is well connected in the community, we were not invited to be part of the consultation process . . . we still want to address some issue that that letter raises that we don’t think have been satisfactory answered,” said Ms Jones.

Other concerns the board will address are the consultation process and how it was carried out during school holidays and only in the school environments, not beyond with the wider community.

“We haven’t stopped the conversation there,” said Ms Jones.

Said board member Jo Byrne: “There is a lot of people in our wards that are absolutely devastated by this.”

“Decisions about the major high schools need to be managed more publicly and transparently.”