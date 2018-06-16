Blake Chicago bound after injury comeback

Former St Margaret’s sprinter Jordyn Blake didn’t like the 400m distance when she first started. Now it’s got her a United States college scholarship.

The 18-year-old will head to Loyola University Chicago and compete in its NCAA division one programme in August after impressing in her first season back from injury.

She said she can see the funny side of her once least favourite distance now providing her with a great career opportunity.

“I came to the sport quite late when I was 12,” she said. “I was definitely a sprinter from the start but I refused to run the 400m for the first couple of years.

“It’s ironic because it’s become my best event as I’ve got older and I was joking with dad that it’s probably the distance that’s got me the scholarship,” she said.

The former South Island 200m age-group champion finished fourth in her heat at the Australian championships in march.

Blake has taken 2sec off her personal best time in the 400m after returning from injury.

“In January of 2016, I had a sore foot and I was getting physio on it every week and was being told it would come right so I kept competing and playing hockey on it as well,” she said.

“By November, I had it x-rayed and it was discovered I had two bones in my foot that were joined together from birth.

“It’s very common but most people never discover it, but because I’d been competing on it for so long, I had a fracture.”

During her six-month recovery, Blake said she was able to work on her technique with coach Jill Morrison, which has seen her run personal bests over all sprint distances in the last season.

Blake said she gets nervous at the start of the 400m but believed it was all part of the love-hate relationship she has with it.

“There’s nothing in the tank by the end of it, and I always like to get a fast start to let my competitors hear me coming up on them,” she said. Blake, who will study business marketing in Chicago, said she was looking forward to being able to compete 12 months of the year, which will include an indoor season.