Black Ferns visit Sumner on club day

Blacks Ferns Kendra Cocksedge, Chelsea Alley and Aleisha Nelson turned out at Sumner to help celebrate club day.

The trio watched the two metro under-16 girls games being played at St Leonards Park and even refereed some junior games.

“They were very accommodating. They had the World Cup there for the kids to get photos with . . . there was nothing but glowing reports,” said Sumner club captain John Taylor.

In the headline game of the day, Sumner left it to the final 5min of their match against High School Old Boys to win 24-23. The win moved Sumner into second spot in the Hawkins Metro Premier Cup with just two rounds remaining.

With 5min left on the clock. Sumner were trailing 17-23. However, the home side found themselves in striking distance of the HSOB line and captain Dylan Nel barged his way over to leave Tom Ziolo with a chance to give Sumner the lead.

After missing from a position 5m closer to the posts earlier in the game, Ziolo held his nerve to give Sumner the lead and they never relinquished it.

Sumner’s division two side didn’t have as much luck going down 17-50 to HSOB. Meanwhile, the Sumner Sharks overcame the Christchurch Canardlys in their annual Friday night match under lights at Christchurch Park.

They won 13-5 courtesy of tries from Waterboy and Moose.