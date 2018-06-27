‘Black box’ theatre idea for Performing Arts Precinct

An option for a proposed $10 million black box theatre in the Performing Arts Precinct is being explored by the trustees of The Piano.

They are investigating the idea of a black box theatre, which would seat between 250-300 people.

City councillors are set to consider options for the $30 million performing arts precinct project tomorrow.

The Piano opened in the Performing Arts Precinct nearly two years ago and the trustees say the idea would make economic sense.

The Piano director Bronwyn Bijl said the black box theatre would share resources with The Piano, making it affordable to run and ensuring that it did not compete with other facilities in the precinct.

“We want to see a collaborative approach to the venues so that they complement one another.

“The Piano is an excellent resource for music in Christchurch and we would like to develop an equivalent space for theatre. We are committed to providing first rate-facilities, tailored to meet community needs.”

Bijl said the black box would be a world class facility, purpose built for acoustics, that would cater for community and touring professional theatre groups. It would also be suitable for fringe and dinner theatre, cabaret, open mic, play readings, workshops, festivals, comedy, as a pop up space, film studio, and available for dance, buskers and Kidsfest events.

“The design embraces the black box concept of providing an innovative space that is able to be adapted and arranged to suit any style of production or event.”

The theatre space itself includes tiered retractable seating for an audience of between 250 and 300 people, with a flat floor option to extend the range of uses. Ancillary spaces required to support theatre and performance uses are included in the design, along with an office and administration hub for local theatre groups.