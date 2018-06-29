Big future predicted for Poihipi

Rameka Poihipi became the latest Lincoln University player to turn out for the Crusaders after a surprise call-up to play the French Barbarians.

Poihipi, 19, moved south to Christchurch last year after standout seasons playing at first-five for Hamilton Boys’ High School in 2015 and 2016 which saw him heralded as one of the most promising players coming out of secondary school.

“A big part of the decision was to be able to both study and play rugby . . . it’s obviously a really successful university that has had some great players come through,” said Poihipi.

After playing predominantly at colts level for Lincoln University last year, he has stepped up this season and become a key component to the team winning the first round of the Hawkins Cup. Poihipi was also the leading scorer during the cup campaign with 122 points.

That form saw him called into the Crusaders for a couple of training sessions where he made enough of an impression to make his debut at second-five for the team against the French Barbarians on June 15, before heading to Perth last week to play the Western Force.

“I was really surprised . . . I’d been training with them for a couple of sessions and just assumed I was there to make up numbers, so I was really honoured when I found out I was going to be playing,” said Poihipi.

“It was surreal. You see all these guys on TV and next minute you’re rubbing shoulders with them and being welcomed into their environment with open arms.”

He will return to club rugby this weekend when Lincoln University play University at Ilam Fields in a repeat of last year’s club final.

You only need to look 12 month’s back from that club final to see the odds of Poihipi going onto bigger things are in his favour.

The 2016 Lincoln University team that won the metro final against New Brighton consisted of a backline made up of Jordie Barrett, Caleb Makene, Jack Goodhue, Harrison Groundwater, Josh McKay, Brett Cameron and Ere Enari.

Since then Barrett and Goodhue have both gone onto represent the All Blacks. McKay, Enari and Cameron have all played at Super Rugby level, while Makene and Groundwater have both played Mitre 10 Cup.

Poihipi also has genetics on his side. His father – also Rameka Poihipi – played 61 games at halfback for the Bay of Plenty Steamers between 1994 and 2002.

For now though, Poihipi says he’s remaining grounded with his eye on a club title before pushing his case for game time with Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup.