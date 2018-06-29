Big Bamford’s join forces on the field

Bamford brothers Chris and Jason have a lot in common – they’re both massive props, are renowned for breaking tackles, start most sentences with “yeah mate” and always seem to be up for a laugh.

They’ve also won four Canterbury club league premierships between them. However, it’s taken until this year for them to play on the same team.

When Chris, 35, returned from a stint playing in Orange, New South Wales, late last year he was unsure of where he would play his club footy this season. However, his mind was quickly made up after a conversation with his older brother Jason.

“I just said to [Chris], why don’t you come to Kaiapoi and play for the Northern Bulldogs? They’ll love you,” said Jason.

“I said if you [James] come out of retirement, then I’ll come and play for the ‘Dogs,” said Chris.

Jason, 38, retired from the game in 2011 and up until January had no interest in returning to top flight club league.

“I lost the love for the game. But this was too good to turn down,” said Jason.

“I know that Kaiapoi is always looking for forwards so I started getting back into the gym.”

The decision is reaping rewards. On Saturday, Jason crashed his way over the line to score a match-winning try in the Bulldogs’ 24-20 win over the Hornby Panthers. The win moves them into a tie for second in the premiership with the Panthers on 14 points.

The try was Jason’s third of the season. Chris is currently one of the leading try scorers in the competition with nine. While the pair are both battering ram props with Chris 125kg and Jason 130kg, how they go about scoring differs, according to Jason anyway.

“He [Chris] is a bit more of a hot stepper and seems to jam his way through a gap, whereas I like to go straight through guys,” said Jason.

Although the pair haven’t played on the same team until this year, it’s not like they haven’t tried. Jason has previously transferred to Linwood Keas and Celebration Lions in an attempt to link up with his brother. However, on both occasions Chris left for offers to play in Australia.

“We’ve always been really close so it’s a privilege to finally be able to play next to one another,” said Jason.

But he’s not just playing alongside his brother, now he’s also being coached by him. Chris has come on-board at the Bulldogs as a co-coach – alongside Brent Ringdahl – with the idea of taking over as head coach next year.

Chris isn’t new to coaching. His first coaching experience came unexpectedly in 2010 in Australia when his agent Frank Endacott found him a job as a player-coach with Warialda in north-west New South Wales.

“Frank Endacott rang me and said get over there and play. He then told me I was the coach as well. I thought bloody hell he’s thrown me in the deep end because I’ve never coached . . . he said don’t worry, it will be easy mate,” said Chris.

“As it turns out, [Endacott[ looked after me because you get paid more for being a player-coach.”

Chris is going for his own three-peat with the Bulldogs this year. He won the Pat Smith Trophy with the Linwood Keas in 2016. Last year he was instrumental in Orange CYMS winning the group 10 premiership. He was also awarded the competition’s player of the year award. “Yeah mate, the goal this year is to get to the grand-final. Once you’re there anything can happen on the day . . . we want to send a few old boys out with a bang,” said Chris.

One of those old boys is Jason, who, along with Kyle Reuben, are the only surviving members from the Bulldogs’ one and only premiership win in 2007.

Even with coaching duties set to increase next season Chris doesn’t see himself hanging up the boots anytime soon.

“The body’s not too bad at the moment, definitely not as bad as Jason’s anyway,” said Chris.

On Saturday the Bulldogs host bottom of the table Riccarton Knights at Murphy Park at 3pm.