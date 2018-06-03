Bays seeking payback on Tech in Chatham Cup

For Ferrymead Bays, it doesn’t get much bigger than facing rivals Cashmere Technical in the Chatham Cup.

After the disappointment of unsuccessfully defending their Mainland Premier League title, Bays now have to put that behind them on Queen’s Birthday when they travel to Garrick Park.

“The season hasn’t gone as we’d hoped . . . we want to be the best club in Christchurch so it would be nice to cut their party a little bit short,” said Bays captain Richard Astley.

If they’re to do that they will need a quick turnaround in form. Bays were put to the sword 1-5 the last time the two teams met in the MPL at Garrick Park earlier this month.

“They really showed up. That’s as good as I’ve seen them play in a few years,” said Astley.

“We’ve got a bit of payback to get. If you can’t get up for a game after a 1-5 loss then there’s something wrong.”

Cashmere are two-time winners of the Chatham Cup – the country’s most prestigious knockout football competition. They won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014. Running into the former champions early on isn’t new for Bays.

Astley is hoping Monday’s second round match, which starts at 2pm, will fan out better than one of his first encounters against Cashmere in the cup.

“We met them in the second round and ended up losing in a penalty shootout. They ended up going on to win that year,” said Astley.

Bays will first play FC Twenty 11 in their penultimate MPL match on Saturday. Astley says Monday’s match against their rivals is also pivotal in building momentum going into the newly re-established South Island league where they have title hopes.