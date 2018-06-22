Baxey fires up for another campaign

Twelve years after his Canterbury Bulls debut, the fire to compete still burns strong for James Baxendale.

The 32-year-old second rower will lead the Bulls again this season. A 19-man squad was named at the weekend, with three more players to be added.

Baxendale says his advancing years has its football benefits.

“I play for different reasons now. I play for enjoyment and I think I’m going better than I ever have,” he said.

“When you get older, you get more crafty with how you play.”

Baxendale comes from West Coast rugby league stock. His father Ray was a product of the Runanga club and he played 39 matches, including 17 tests, for the Kiwis between 1975 and 1981.

“Dad guided me through the grades, but to be fair, he’s let me do my own thing and just play the way I want.”

Baxendale, an electrician, said he was motivated to stay in the game to win a Massetti Cup title with his club Hornby and a national title with the Bulls.

The Bulls’ last title was in 2014.

Bulls coach Andrew Auimatagi has named 10 in the squad from the Massetti Cup’s leading two sides, the Linwood Keas and Hornby Panthers.

It will be Auimatagi’s third season with the Bulls.

Riccarton Knights second rower Jope Tagicakibau forced his way into the squad after a standout start to the season, Auimatagi said.

“Jope is someone who trialled for the New Zealand 18s team and I thought he’s had a really strong season so far,” he said.

Former North Queensland Cowboys junior and Aranui High School product Cyrus Timo-Latu will add plenty of zip at hooker,

Veteran hard-man, back-rower Will Tafua, returns after a year off.

Matt Sauni, who has played reserve grade football with the New Zealand Warriors, will help strengthen the centre combinations.

Canterbury will play two of their three national premiership games at Christchurch Stadium.

The Bulls will start with an away game against Counties

on Sunday, September 16, and

then have back-to-back home

games against Waikato and Akarana.

•The final will be played on October 6 at Mt Smart Stadium.

Canterbury Bulls 2018 squad (three to be added)

James Baxendale (captain, Hornby), Mark Burton (Linwood), Michael Butson (Northern), Jiordan Fidow-Kele (Linwood), Dene Grace (Hornby), Ben Ilalio (Halswell), Alani Kakoi (Linwood), Isaac Maliota (Papanui), Rulon Nutira (Hornby), Matthew

Sauni (Halswell), Paul

Sauni (Linwood), Toi Sepuloni (Linwood), Will Tafua (Hornby), Jope Tagicakibau (Riccarton), Elijah Tauamiti (Papanui), Reuben Te Amo (Riccarton), Cyrus Timo-Latu (Papanui), Alex Todd (Linwood), William Yeow (Linwood).

Bulls national premiership draw

•Sunday, September 16, v Counties, Mt Smart Stadium

•Saturday, September 22, v Waikato, Christchurch Stadium, 2pm

•Saturday, September 29, v Akarana, Christchurch Stadium, 2pm