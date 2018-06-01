Avoid Addington over Queen’s Birthday

Motorists are being warned to avoid the Addington area this Queen’s Birthday Weekend.

There will be “significant delays” in the area as Whiteleigh Ave between Lincoln Rd and Troup Dr will be closed from 6am Saturday to Tuesday while the railway line is upgraded.

North and southbound traffic will be detoured via Lincoln Rd, Wrights Rd, Matipo St and Blenheim Rd.

Traffic travelling east and west will be detoured via Lincoln Rd, Moorhouse Ave and Blenheim Rd.

Entry into Tower Junction Mega Centre will be closed from Clarence St, however, will remain open on Blenheim Rd.

Properties will still be accessible from side streets surrounding the road closure.

Roads in the central city will also be closed on Sunday for the ASB Christchurch Marathon.

Race time is 8am and widespread travel disruption is to be expected. There will be traffic restrictions in place from 5am until 2pm with no vehicle travel across the city.