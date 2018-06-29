Armstrong takes lead in formula three championship

Marcus Armstrong continues to raise his profile as one of the world’s most talented up-and-coming open wheel drivers.

Armstrong, 17, recorded three podium finishes, including a maiden victory at the weekend, to shoot to the top of the formula three European championship.

The third stop of the championship took drivers to the Norisring street circuit in Nuremberg, Germany. Armstrong won the opening race of the weekend from pole to record his first win in the championship.

He backed that up with a second place finish in race two which gave him the overall points lead in the championship. In race three, Armstrong led for the early part of the race but struggled for grip in the later stages which saw him fall to third position. “My goal for this weekend was to score as many points as possible. However, I didn’t expect to be on the podium here three times and to be taking the lead in the drivers’ standings,” said Armstrong.

After nine races of the 30-race championship, Armstrong is on 101 points – one point ahead of British racer Dan Ticktum.

The championship is a proven path to formula one – 2016 winner Lance Stoll now drives for Williams-Mercedes in formula one, while 2016 champion Lando Norris currently lead the formula two championship.

The next three races in the championship are in Zandvoort Netherland from July 14-15.