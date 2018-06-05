Anti-bullying book launched starring Crusaders Bayleys horses

A new children’s book has been launched to tackle bullying head on – and it tells the story of some familiar Canterbury icons.

Bayleys Canterbury and the BNZ Crusaders have teamed up to launch Ace: A Horsey Tail of Courage.

Aimed at school children aged five to eight, it tells the story of Ace, a young horse who is being bullied by his peers. He dreams of becoming one of the six Crusaders Bayleys Horses which ride out at the start of every home game.

The story ends well for Ace who achieves his dream, just as his real-life character did.

Ace, a four-year-old thoroughbred mare was in training when the book was being written. He made his debut on the field on May 12 at AMI Stadium when the BNZ Crusaders beat the Waratahs 31-29.

Holly, another character in the book who stands up for Ace, is the horse that sets the pace for the others and keeps them on track, even though she’s third in line.

Ace: A Horsey Tail of Courage aims to encourage children to speak-up and report incidents of bullying whether they are the victims or witnesses. It has already been received well.

Last year the OECD programme for international student assessment produced a report on students’ well-being.

Fifteen-year-old students in 51 countries were surveyed about perceived bullying. New Zealand students reported the second-highest rate of bullying in the OECD.

Bayleys Canterbury general manager Pete Whalan said he was proud to be working

with the Crusaders to deliver

an important message to Kiwi kids.

“The Crusaders sporting prowess, combined with the team’s reputation in the wider community and the easily-approachable persona of the Crusaders horses, will enable the anti-bullying message to be spread among the key audiences throughout the country.”

The book has been written by Friday Creative’s Katy Clook, and illustrated by Kophie Hulsbosch. There is also advice in it for parents.

The books can be pre-ordered on the BNZ Crusaders website, and will be sold for $20 at the Crusaders home games against the Highlanders on July 6 and the Blues on July 14.

Proceeds go to Bayleys’ principal charity, Make-A-Wish New Zealand.