Alternatives to chlorine investigated by city council

Alternatives to putting chlorine in the drinking water are being investigated by the city council.

Preliminary design work is underway for ultra violet light disinfection to be installed by late 2018 at main pumps in the central zone.

This is subject to costs and availability of equipment.

In January, city councillors voted to temporarily chlorinate the water supply after assessments found below ground wellheads were not sufficiently sealed to prevent surface groundwater contamination.

But residents have complained about the smell and taste leading the city council to look at other options.

The city council said on Thursday it had also looked into ozone treatment. But it was rejected because city council’s analysis determined it is incompatible with the chemical composition of the groundwater.