All Blacks minder stops would-be car-jacking

An All Blacks minder thwarted a would-be car-jacking in Shirley at the weekend.

Jason Notman came to the rescue of a motorist stopped at traffic lights on Friday night while on his way to get fish and chips.

The middle-aged man was being attacked by two teenage girls at the intersection of Shirley Rd and Marshland Rd at 7.30pm.

Mr Notman was able to restrain one of the teenagers who had allegedly punched the driver several times. The other girl fled and was caught by police.

“The police turned up and I had her restrained thanks to my training. I said to them ‘I’m okay with this one, there’s the other running across the road’,” said Mr Notman.

A 17-year-old is facing a number of assault charges and will appear in the district court on June 20. A 16-year-old from Ratana will appear in the Wanganui Youth Court on June 13, facing two assault charges.