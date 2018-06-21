Akaroa’s new station opens

Akaroa’s upgraded fire station was opened by the Minister of Internal Affairs Tracey Martin on Saturday.

Work on the seismic strengthening and refurbishment started in July last year.

The minister was joined by Fire and Emergency board chairman Paul Swain, Fire Region commander Paul Henderson and Christchurch Metro Assistant Area Commander Steve Kennedy.

Ms Martin commended the Akaroa Volunteer Fire Brigade members’ commitment to their communities, and acknowledged the increasing complexity of their work.

“As Fire and Emergency we are seeing an increase to the numbers of medical and rescue calls we attend, so it is important to make sure we look after each other and to make sure we look after your families too.”

As well as the official opening the station hosted a public open day with 120 people visiting and learning about fire safety and what is required to be a volunteer.

Chief fire officer Mark Thomson said they had lined up a couple of possible new recruits to follow up with.

“It was a great day and a big thank you to all involved.”