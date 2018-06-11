Activators making positive changes in Selwyn pupils

A team that aims to promote physical activity is making a difference in schools across the district.

“Selwyn physical activity activators are working with existing community leaders to influence change and create opportunities,” Selwyn Sports Trust’s Mike Wilson said.

To find out what the community wanted, the project started by engaging pre-schools and parents, primary and secondary schools, Lincoln University’s sport scholarship programme, clubs like Waikirikiri Sport and the district council.

The pilot programme began at Clearview Primary and Rolleston Christian School in 2016, engaging more than 700 pupils with a variety of physical activity opportunities.

Four ‘activators’ are currently engaging with 7700 students across 27 schools in the district. Mr Wilson says the programme has made a significant impact.

“They have helped to build connections that will have a long-term impact on participation in physical activity for our young people,” he said.

Organisations like Sport Canterbury, Sport Start and Coach Developers have given the activators platforms to build momentum.

Since last year, the team has organised ‘fundamental movement skills’ and ‘sport spectacular’ events, reaching hundreds of pupils and students. It has also delivered fundamental skills days and organised a weekly sports module in Selwyn.

Hororata School principal Marty Gameson said having an activator at his school has been a success.

“The students themselves love her, and she is super-encouraging, positive and makes it fun for the kids,” he said.