A love affair with bonsai

“Stationary pets” is how Beverley Van describes her beloved bonsai trees.

Mrs Van, 83, has been fascinated with bonsai trees for more than half a century. Throughout that time, she has always maintained it as a hobby, while she worked as an office administrator.

She recently received a Queen’s Service Medal for her services to bonsai in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“A letter came a few weeks ago and I opened it and thought perhaps they got the wrong address, it was most unexpected.

“It was a lovely moment, I am very thankful,” Mrs Van said.

An Ilam resident of 30 years, she confessed her early days of growing bonsai were far from perfect.

“I killed a lot of trees along the way, but I got there in the end,” Mrs Van said. Now, she has more than 40 bonsai trees.

She got her first taste of bonsai while on a Scouts trip in 1965.

“We had a leaders meeting one night and we had a guest speaker, Peter McLay, who had been growing bonsai for many years. He showed us what to do and I thought I could do that,” Mrs Van said.

She founded the Avon Bonsai Society in Bishopdale with her late husband Alan Van in 1993.

Aside from bonsai, she also has a love for pottery.

“My husband and I decided to join the pottery group [Canterbury Potters Association] on Memorial Ave [in 1992].

“When [the pottery group] had a sale, we had bonsai trees on a sales table along with the pots we made. Many people seemed to be interested and we were asked to run classes,” Mrs Van said.

The club never looked back since and she taught “hundreds” of people over the years, she said.

Her husband was her biggest supporter until he passed away nine years ago.

“He used to do [bonsai], he said ‘well if I can’t beat her I will have to join her.”

Bonsai had become increasingly popular in recent years, Mrs Van said.

“A lot of people are interested because it’s something you can grow without having a great big garden. If you live in a flat, you can take your trees with you when you move.”

She encouraged more people to get into bonsai in their pastime and welcomed new members to the club, which met every month.

“It’s a very nice hobby and anybody can do it, we get people from all walks of life, all ages from teenagers up to my age,” she said.