A community cinema for Rolleston?

Rolleston’s Steven Moe has spent more than a year working to turn his idea of creating a community cinema into a reality. Emily O’Connell asked him why he decided to undertake the project and how it will benefit the area

Can you tell me about the project?

Basically, I’ve got four young children and they’re all pre-teenage age, and when I look at Selwyn, there’s not that much infrastructure for things for teenagers and for young people to do. So about a year ago, I started talking with friends in the community about this idea of setting up a cinema, which would actually be a social enterprise. Which means the profits go back into the community rather than just being about creating dividends for shareholders. So the desire behind it is really to have a place where young people can come; they can have community; they can watch movies, but then the profits go back into the community itself and back into the young people who are actually watching the films.

Where would the money actually go?

The idea right now, and it’s still being finalised, is that there would be a charitable trust. And the charitable trust would own most of the shares in the operating company which would run the cinema. We haven’t worked out the percentages yet that the charitable trust would have. It would give money to other charities, so groups that are working with young people in education or outdoor activities or other things.

Why did you choose a cinema?

I was just looking at the landscape of what we’ve got and what we don’t have yet.

When will this happen?

So I had this idea, right? I didn’t know that the district council itself had in mind that it was going to be building a cinema. So originally I was thinking it was going to take millions of dollars to actually build the building, and actually it would be very difficult to do if you had to do that. But in fact, in the new Rolleston town square, which is going to go in right behind New World, they’ve actually allocated a space for a cinema. So the council itself is going to be funding the building of the infrastructure, which is fantastic. I’ve met with the council and they’ve said we will be working for an operator of the cinema. So if we could come in as a community and give them an alternative, which is, not only will we run the cinema in a commercially viable way, we will actually use the best proportions of the profits to go back into the building up of our community itself.

Would some of the profits not go to the charitable trust?

Basically the council will be building the structure but they won’t be putting in the projection equipment, the seating, the carpet, all the bits that make a cinema, a cinema. There’s going to be a cost involved to do that. So at present, the only way I can think to get that sort of funding is to get out and appeal to private investors to also be putting in some proportion. It’s early days, but the idea is that they would own a proportion of the cinema so they could draw on some of the profits as well. Most of it would go back into the charity, but we would need to have some kick-start funding to pay. We’re estimating about $750,000 would be the cost to get the equipment and set up.

What made you do this?

In my profession, I actually work as a lawyer, so I wrote a book about social enterprises last year. And in talking with people about this new way of doing things – the idea of combining profit and purpose – it just made me realise that actually I was living in a community where we could actually put this into practice, rather than it just being a theoretical thing. And because I’ve got the background and experience of helping others with their ideas, why couldn’t we do it ourselves? So I’ve kick-started the idea but some more members of the community are welcome to get involved and it would require a huge variety of backgrounds and resources from accountants to social media people to designers. It’s not just going to be one person; it’s going to require a community effort.

Do you visit the cinema much?

So we go when we can. The reality is with young children it involves getting a babysitter in and often the cost is as much to pay to the babysitter as it was to go to the movies. But yes, love the movies, and I just think they’re a great way to tell stories.

What is your favourite movie?

It’s a movie called My Neighbor Totoro and it’s actually a children’s movie which came out in Japan, I think it was in the late 1980s. But it touches on themes which are deeper than the children watching would realise.

How long have you been a lawyer for?

I qualified in 2001. So it’s quite a while really. The other thing is I have an accent, but I actually went to Canterbury University and so Canterbury’s always been home for me. But I have lived overseas. I lived in Toyko for four years, I lived in London for three years, and I lived in Sydney for four years.

All the time working as a lawyer, so kind of bringing skills back that I gained in that overseas experience. I’ve been back in New Zealand for two and a half years.

What made you want to go overseas?

I think just experiencing other cultures and seeing what else is out there. It’s a typical OE experience. I met my wife, Ellie, she’s from England, and we were going to go for two years and it became 11 years. One of those stories, you know? But we had a fascinating time. We loved Japan – the food, the culture, an amazing place. And England, you can travel and see all parts of Europe very easily. So that was wonderful.

And then as we were deciding to come back to New Zealand, we thought we would try Sydney, and a year there became four years. And we enjoyed it but we thought where do we want to be when we retire? Let’s get back to the country where we want to build our networks and build our community and actually feed in and help the community to grow.

Have you always wanted to be a lawyer?

I started studying when I was 18 . . . I didn’t have a dream as a child to be a lawyer, but it certainly has been something that helps to unlock doors and opens up opportunities to do a diverse range of things.

Tell me about your children?

Shanna’s 10-years-old, Ayala’s eight-years-old, Isabel’s six-years-old and Isaac is three-years-old. So pretty young. Isaac goes to a pre-school in Rolleston and the other three are at Rolleston School. So we’re very much committed to Rolleston and the Selwyn community.

What are your hobbies?

One of the key things that I love doing is interviewing people. So I have a podcast where I publish stories of inspiring people that I’ve met and they’re deeper than just a 5min conversation, they go for 45min to an hour. So that podcast is called Seeds. As well as that I love family history – so researching family history and understanding where I’m from and how we fit together.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve learnt from looking up your family history?

I think each of us have limited time with our lives, and the thing that I’ve found encouraging looking at my ancestors is to think about how I’m using my time, how I’m using my life, and what role I’m playing.

Where did you grow up?

I actually grew up in Christchurch. My parents immigrated from North America and we moved here in 1983. So we first moved down to Oamaru and then to Christchurch in 1989.

How were you when you moved to New Zealand?

I was seven.

Can you tell me about the book Social Enterprises in New Zealand, which you wrote?

My role when I was overseas is I acted for banks and large corporates who had huge amounts of money. And when I would call the client – I would say congratulations the deal’s done, then basically, what’s the colour of your next Lamborghini? Now I deal with clients and their questions and I call them and say we’ve set up a charitable trust or we’ve got your business off the ground, you can now go out and hope to benefit the community through your social enterprise. So there’s a real mindset shift there. I realised that what was lacking for people was information. So my intention with the book was to pull together resources that tell you how to set up a social enterprise, explain what they are, explain the options of companies v trusts and other different models.

Do you plan on writing another book?

I think I will. I will definitely do a second edition of this one.

•To get involved with the Rolleston community cinema project, visit its Facebook group page or email we3moes@me.com