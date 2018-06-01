$1.5 million boost for quake advisory

A service that provides independent advice and support to earthquake claimants has received a $2.5 million funding boost.

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods said as part of its promise to resolve outstanding insurance matters for Christchurch people, the Government will extend the Residential Advisory Service for at least another year.

“I’m really thrilled to announce this valuable service will continue. Over the last few years the RAS has helped resolve nearly 5000 EQC and insurance claims.

“The Government acknowledges there is a lot of work to be done to help people resolve issues as quickly and as fairly as possible so they can get on with their lives.

“It means quake affected home owners who are still

struggling can continue to access free and independent brokering, legal, and technical assistance to progress their insurance claims.

“Work is also under way around creating an expanded service, where people will have access to other psychological and social supports.

“This is about recognising the enormous emotional toll that these claims processes can take and making it easier for people to get the help they need,” Dr Woods said.

Extending the RAS was one of the recommendations made in a report outlining the need for a wide range of reforms to speed up the resolution of outstanding EQC claims.

The RAS was launched in 2013 and has received more than 18,000 contacts from homeowners with insurance and/or EQC issues.

Nearly 5000 homeowners have been helped through meetings with an independent advisor or broker, more than 400 of them since December last year.

More than 450 open cases are currently being managed, with about 15 new cases each week.

