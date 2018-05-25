Willie returns to QEII

One of the first lifeguards at the old QE II pool is returning to its replacement to run a club for swimmers aged over 50.

Willie Pitama, 67, started work at QE II pool on February 9, 1974, a week after the Commonwealth Games were held at the complex.

Forty-two years ago he founded The QE II 50 Plus and Early Bird Club and now he is re-establishing it at the $38.6 million Taiora: QE II Recreation and Sport Centre when it opens at the end of the month.

The club will meet on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 6.30am to 9.30am, and the first get-together will be on June 6.

“It’s like coming back after I’ve been away on a holiday. It just feels the same,” Mr Pitama said.

Mr Pitama developed the idea as a young lifeguard after seeing a need for a social group for older swimmers. At its peak the club had 300 members, but since the February 22, 2011, earthquake the numbers had dwindled to a core group of 30 who still meet for lunch once a month and hold annual Christmas parties.

Club co-ordinator Shirley Forbes, who is 81 and still goes to the gym and aqua jogs, said it’s a great time for new members to join.

She and her husband Bruce became regular members of the 50 Plus and Early Bird club after they retired.

The oldest member of the group is 97 and still swims 30 lengths three times a week at Graham Condon Pool and Recreation Centre. Another eight members used to car pool from Kaiapoi so they could swim together at QE II.