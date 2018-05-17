Wickets continue for Matt Henry

Canterbury pace bowler Matt Henry continues to take wickets for fun in early season English county cricket for Kent.

The fringe Black Cap is making the most of the cooler early summer conditions, where the pitches tend to have more grass and life in them.

The 26-year-old has taken 37 wickets in four county matches so far this season at an average of just over nine.

In his last outing against Sussex, he had match figures of 10/112.

He also added 55 quick-fire runs with the bat in the second innings, an effort which proved crucial as Kent went on to win the game by 58 runs.

Henry’s 37 wickets in the county championship division two competition are the most of any player this season – 13 more than Middlesex’s James Harris who is the second leading wicket taker with 24.

Henry’s purple patch of form has seen him surpass 200 first class wickets in his career.

In spite of being on the cusp of national selection for all of the 2017/2018 season, Henry has not played a test match for the Black Caps since December.

His last international effort for New Zealand came in a 50-over game against Pakistan in January.

New Zealand’s trio of test quicks, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner have proven to be an effective attack, making Henry’s international aspirations hard to realise.