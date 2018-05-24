Wendy’s cut union members hours

A Christchurch Wendy’s employee who campaigned against the fast food giant doesn’t know how she’ll survive after her hours have been cut.

Wendy’s, has 23 outlets in New Zealand, including one in Hereford St and in Hornby.

In a memorandum sent to Unite Union members on Tuesday, Wendy’s chief executive Danielle Lendich said due to its collective agreement with Unite Union expiring, union members would now be rostered 80 per cent as their guaranteed hours.

Unite Union delegate and lieu day campaigner, Rose Williams, says the fast food giant is pushing employees out the door.

“It’s damn hard trying to live off what the hours are going to be now,” she said.

Mrs Williams said employees can put their name down for additional hours but they’re not guaranteed.

Unite Union is now considering strike action after what it believes to be “intimidating” behaviour.

“This is a vicious attack on the very limited income these workers already receive,” union director Mike Treen said.

Ms Lendich told The Star it was not targeting Unite Union, rather the union was targeting Wendy’s.

“We have been warning Unite that the collective would expire for the last month. They chose not to understand the impact of this on their members,” she said.

In the memo, Ms Lendich said it’s still bargaining with the union for a collective agreement and it would offer 100 per cent guaranteed hours if the rest of its offer is agreed to.