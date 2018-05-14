Watch: Understaffed Orana Park’s plea to council for funding

A shortfall of funding for Orana Wildlife Park could have dangerous implications for staff and animals.

The park’s chief executive Lynn Anderson told city councillors on Monday, the zoo doesn’t have enough staff members and keepers are having to work long hours to care for the animals.

In her written submission to the long term plan she referenced an incident from 2015, where a Hamilton Zoo employee was attacked and killed by a tiger. A coroner found the accident was a result of the zoo being understaffed.

She says the three main zoos in Hamilton, Auckland and Wellington recieve between $1.6 and $3 million per year.

She says experienced keepers are hard to come by, so a lot of resources are spent on training staff.

Ms Anderson asked Mayor Lianne Dalziel to consider more than doubling the park’s current funding, and eliminate the need for an annual application to the Strengthening Communities Fund.