Watch: See what the Red Zone might look like in the future

The exhibition focuses on the options proposed for the Residential Red Zone - from ecological restoration to housing, playgrounds, restaurants and educational activities. The exhibition will run for five weeks from Saturday May 25, at 99 Cashel St.

By
Ashleigh Monk
-

The Red Zone Futures will run for five weeks from Saturday May 25 at 99 Cashel St. For more information, check out the Regenerate Christchurch website here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comment