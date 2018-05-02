Watch: Top 100 risky intersections in the city revealed

The riskiest 100 intersections in the city have been revealed.

The data collated for last year has the Memorial Ave/Russley Rd intersection at the top of the list for the second year running.

But the data was collected before the intersection was rebuilt with an overpass. It is expected that the safety factor will now be much more improved.

The city council and New Zealand Transport Agency collated the list of the top 100 highest risk intersections of 2017.

Data of traffic accidents from the past decade was collated to form the list of the intersections that have proven to be hazardous.

“Risk is calculated using historical traffic and crash data to determine the relative level of risk at intersections within the wider Christchurch road network,” manager operations (transport) Steffan Thomas said.

He said this does not mean intersections are dangerous.

The intersections were ranked according to how many fatal or injury-causing crashes were at each location.

The top 10 high risk intersections are: