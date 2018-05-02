Watch: Top 100 risky intersections in the city revealed

Christchurch's riskiest 100 intersections have been revealed. Crash data collected by the New Zealand Transport Agency collated for last year has the Memorial Ave/Russley Rd intersection at the top of the list for the second year running.

But the data was collected before the intersection was rebuilt with an overpass. It is expected that the safety factor will now be much more improved.

The city council and New Zealand Transport Agency collated the list of the top 100 highest risk intersections of 2017.

Data of traffic accidents from the past decade was collated to form the list of the intersections that have proven to be hazardous.

“Risk is calculated using historical traffic and crash data to determine the relative level of risk at intersections within the wider Christchurch road network,” manager operations (transport) Steffan Thomas said.

He said this does not mean intersections are dangerous.

The intersections were ranked according to how many fatal or injury-causing crashes were at each location.

The top 10 high risk intersections are:

Rank Intersection of And
1 Memorial Avenue Russley Road
2 Main South Road Blenheim Road
3 Marshland Road Queen Elizabeth II Drive
4 Ilam Road Riccarton Road
5 Moorhouse Avenue Selwyn Street
6 Clarence Street Riccarton Road
7 Main South Road Curletts Road
8 Prestons Road Marshland Road
9 Deans Avenue Riccarton Avenue
10 Blenheim Road Clarence Street
11 Styx Mill Road Cavendish Road
12 Blenheim Road Curletts Road
13 Carmen Road Shands Road
14 Bealey Avenue Madras Street
15 Lincoln Road Barrington Street
16 Clyde Road Creyke Road
17 Selwyn Street Brougham Street
18 Kahu Road Straven Road
19 Gasson Street Moorhouse Avenue
20 Main North Road Queen Elizabeth II Drive
21 Peer Street Curletts Road
22 Blenheim Road Matipo Street
23 Clyde Road Fendalton Road
24 Whiteleigh Avenue Troup Drive
25 Aldwins Road Linwood Avenue
26 Cashmere Road Colombo Street
27 Bealey Avenue Harper Avenue
28 Marshland Road Shirley Road
29 Harewood Road Greers Road
30 Colombo Street Huxley Street
31 St Johns Street Linwood Avenue
32 Bealey Avenue Manchester Street
33 Lyttelton Street Lincoln Road
34 Barbadoes Street Bealey Avenue
35 Northwood Boulevard Main North Road
36 Hawkins Road Marshland Road
37 Masham Road Yaldhurst Road
38 Avonhead Road Yaldhurst Road
39 Colombo Street Brougham Street
40 Durham Street South Moorhouse Avenue
41 Riccarton Road Waimairi Road
42 Christchurch Southern Motorway Curletts Road
43 Gloucester Street Fitzgerald Avenue
44 Stanmore Road Hereford Street
45 Halswell Junction Road Wilmers Road
46 Byron Street Gasson Street
47 Grahams Road Wairakei Road
48 Hills Road Shirley Road
49 Manchester Street Moorhouse Avenue
50 Ilam Road Memorial Avenue
51 Styx Mill Road Main North Road
52 Barters Road Road Main South Road
53 Whiteleigh Avenue Jack Hinton Drive
54 Papanui Road Frank Street
55 Bealey Avenue Papanui Road
56 Burlington Street Brougham Street
57 Fitzgerald Avenue Cashel Street
58 Puriri Street Riccarton Road
59 Racecourse Road Yaldhurst Road
60 Marshs Road Springs Road
61 Hereford Street Fitzgerald Avenue
62 Chalmers Street Main South Road
63 Deans Avenue Kilmarnock Street
64 Breezes Road Dyers Road
65 Ferry Road Dyers Road
66 Mandeville Street Riccarton Road
67 Normans Road Wairakei Road
68 Disraeli Street Selwyn Street
69 Buchanans Road Carmen Road
70 Amyes Road Springs Road
71 Manchester Street Salisbury Street
72 Riccarton Road Matipo Street
73 Montreal Street St Asaph Street
74 Bealey Avenue Montreal Street
75 Hagley Avenue Riccarton Avenue
76 Fitzgerald Avenue Worcester Street
77 Highsted Road Styx Mill Road
78 Pages Road Anzac Drive
79 Linwood Avenue Dyers Road
80 Spencerville Road Main North Road
81 Breens Road Harewood Road
82 Pound Road Ryans Road
83 Barbadoes Street St Asaph Street
84 Kirk Road Main South Road
85 Kerrs Road Woodham Road
86 Blenheim Road Moorhouse Avenue
87 Manchester Street St Asaph Street
88 Ferry Road Wilsons Road North
89 McLeans Island Road Pound Road
90 Sawyers Arms Road Johns Road
91 Purchas Street Madras Street
92 Guthries Road Marshland Road
93 Manning Place Ferry Road
94 Dickeys Road Main North Road
95 Clarence Street Lincoln Road
96 Purchas Street Sherborne Street
97 Cashmere Road Hoon Hay Road
98 Merrin Street Withells Road
99 Staveley Street Withells Road
100 Buckleys Road Norwich Street

