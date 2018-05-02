Watch: Top 100 risky intersections in the city revealed

The riskiest 100 intersections in the city have been revealed.
The data collated for last year has the Memorial Ave/Russley Rd intersection at the top of the list for the second year running.
But the data was collected before the intersection was rebuilt with an overpass. It is expected that the safety factor will now be much more improved.
The city council and New Zealand Transport Agency collated the list of the top 100 highest risk intersections of 2017.
Data of traffic accidents from the past decade was collated to form the list of the intersections that have proven to be hazardous.
“Risk is calculated using historical traffic and crash data to determine the relative level of risk at intersections within the wider Christchurch road network,” manager operations (transport) Steffan Thomas said.
He said this does not mean intersections are dangerous.
The intersections were ranked according to how many fatal or injury-causing crashes were at each location.
The top 10 high risk intersections are:
|Rank
|Intersection of
|And
|1
|Memorial Avenue
|Russley Road
|2
|Main South Road
|Blenheim Road
|3
|Marshland Road
|Queen Elizabeth II Drive
|4
|Ilam Road
|Riccarton Road
|5
|Moorhouse Avenue
|Selwyn Street
|6
|Clarence Street
|Riccarton Road
|7
|Main South Road
|Curletts Road
|8
|Prestons Road
|Marshland Road
|9
|Deans Avenue
|Riccarton Avenue
|10
|Blenheim Road
|Clarence Street
|11
|Styx Mill Road
|Cavendish Road
|12
|Blenheim Road
|Curletts Road
|13
|Carmen Road
|Shands Road
|14
|Bealey Avenue
|Madras Street
|15
|Lincoln Road
|Barrington Street
|16
|Clyde Road
|Creyke Road
|17
|Selwyn Street
|Brougham Street
|18
|Kahu Road
|Straven Road
|19
|Gasson Street
|Moorhouse Avenue
|20
|Main North Road
|Queen Elizabeth II Drive
|21
|Peer Street
|Curletts Road
|22
|Blenheim Road
|Matipo Street
|23
|Clyde Road
|Fendalton Road
|24
|Whiteleigh Avenue
|Troup Drive
|25
|Aldwins Road
|Linwood Avenue
|26
|Cashmere Road
|Colombo Street
|27
|Bealey Avenue
|Harper Avenue
|28
|Marshland Road
|Shirley Road
|29
|Harewood Road
|Greers Road
|30
|Colombo Street
|Huxley Street
|31
|St Johns Street
|Linwood Avenue
|32
|Bealey Avenue
|Manchester Street
|33
|Lyttelton Street
|Lincoln Road
|34
|Barbadoes Street
|Bealey Avenue
|35
|Northwood Boulevard
|Main North Road
|36
|Hawkins Road
|Marshland Road
|37
|Masham Road
|Yaldhurst Road
|38
|Avonhead Road
|Yaldhurst Road
|39
|Colombo Street
|Brougham Street
|40
|Durham Street South
|Moorhouse Avenue
|41
|Riccarton Road
|Waimairi Road
|42
|Christchurch Southern Motorway
|Curletts Road
|43
|Gloucester Street
|Fitzgerald Avenue
|44
|Stanmore Road
|Hereford Street
|45
|Halswell Junction Road
|Wilmers Road
|46
|Byron Street
|Gasson Street
|47
|Grahams Road
|Wairakei Road
|48
|Hills Road
|Shirley Road
|49
|Manchester Street
|Moorhouse Avenue
|50
|Ilam Road
|Memorial Avenue
|51
|Styx Mill Road
|Main North Road
|52
|Barters Road Road
|Main South Road
|53
|Whiteleigh Avenue
|Jack Hinton Drive
|54
|Papanui Road
|Frank Street
|55
|Bealey Avenue
|Papanui Road
|56
|Burlington Street
|Brougham Street
|57
|Fitzgerald Avenue
|Cashel Street
|58
|Puriri Street
|Riccarton Road
|59
|Racecourse Road
|Yaldhurst Road
|60
|Marshs Road
|Springs Road
|61
|Hereford Street
|Fitzgerald Avenue
|62
|Chalmers Street
|Main South Road
|63
|Deans Avenue
|Kilmarnock Street
|64
|Breezes Road
|Dyers Road
|65
|Ferry Road
|Dyers Road
|66
|Mandeville Street
|Riccarton Road
|67
|Normans Road
|Wairakei Road
|68
|Disraeli Street
|Selwyn Street
|69
|Buchanans Road
|Carmen Road
|70
|Amyes Road
|Springs Road
|71
|Manchester Street
|Salisbury Street
|72
|Riccarton Road
|Matipo Street
|73
|Montreal Street
|St Asaph Street
|74
|Bealey Avenue
|Montreal Street
|75
|Hagley Avenue
|Riccarton Avenue
|76
|Fitzgerald Avenue
|Worcester Street
|77
|Highsted Road
|Styx Mill Road
|78
|Pages Road
|Anzac Drive
|79
|Linwood Avenue
|Dyers Road
|80
|Spencerville Road
|Main North Road
|81
|Breens Road
|Harewood Road
|82
|Pound Road
|Ryans Road
|83
|Barbadoes Street
|St Asaph Street
|84
|Kirk Road
|Main South Road
|85
|Kerrs Road
|Woodham Road
|86
|Blenheim Road
|Moorhouse Avenue
|87
|Manchester Street
|St Asaph Street
|88
|Ferry Road
|Wilsons Road North
|89
|McLeans Island Road
|Pound Road
|90
|Sawyers Arms Road
|Johns Road
|91
|Purchas Street
|Madras Street
|92
|Guthries Road
|Marshland Road
|93
|Manning Place
|Ferry Road
|94
|Dickeys Road
|Main North Road
|95
|Clarence Street
|Lincoln Road
|96
|Purchas Street
|Sherborne Street
|97
|Cashmere Road
|Hoon Hay Road
|98
|Merrin Street
|Withells Road
|99
|Staveley Street
|Withells Road
|100
|Buckleys Road
|Norwich Street