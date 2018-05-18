Watch: Christchurch’s Tom Christie leads World Cup team in France Tom Christie heads to France next week for the World Rugby Under 20 Championship. The 20-year-old has been handed the task of captaining New Zealand in their bid to win back to back title. By Gordon Findlater - May 18, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)