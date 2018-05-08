Wartime radar to iPad – veteran turns 100

Horace Longson might have just turned 100 but using his iPad to check Facebook is a breeze.

That’s because he has lived alongside innovative technology since World War 2.

When war broke out in 1939, the railway clerical cadet volunteered for the air force and became involved in the secret world of radar.

Mr Longson was one of a few in New Zealand trained to use the Typex British-made cipher machines.

It scrambled morse code messages, enabling planes patrolling the coastline and hunting Japanese or German submarines, ships, or aircraft, to communicate in secret.

“The work was extremely hush-hush but highly-interesting. And we knew that what we were doing was special,” he said.

Mr Longson celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at the Papanui Club on Saturday.

He is feeling good for his age but concedes he’s a “bit wobbly in the legs.”

Mr Longson still attends weekly church services at St Martins Anglican church, where he once operated the sound desk.

“I’m a technician, but the age of improvements – they’ve gone digital. They work off a little laptop screen, a tiny little screen that Horace finds difficult,” he said.

On Sunday, the church celebrated his birthday with a morning tea and a special ride in a vintage vehicle.

Born in Temuka in 1918 and named after his uncle Horace Prattley who died at the Somme in World War 1, Mr Longson was always inquisitive and handy. As a child, he built his own radio sets.

After World War 2, he returned to his railways job and soon became interested in ham radio.

He is a life member of the Amateur Radio Transmitters’ Association. He would also build his own television sets – his first had a 15cm screen made from a radar tube.

Mr Longson retired in 1976 and his wife of 67 years, Brenda, died about six years ago.

The 100-year-old has lived in the same house for “probably” 60 years and has no plans to move.

“I’ll only go if I’m carried out. I’m not intending to leave this house as long as I possibly can,” he said.

Mr Longson, who doesn’t wear glasses or hearing aids, says the secret to reaching 100 is eating good food and not drinking or smoking.

The most important thing he’s learnt is to be kind to other people. “Anything I can do for anybody, I’m very happy to do it,” Mr Longson said.