Want a kunekune pet pig? Need a resource consent

“Crazy council rules.”

That’s the verdict from a Kirwee resident who has discovered she needs to pay $1000 to the district council for a resource consent to have a kunekune pig on her property.

Melissa Evans has been left questioning why the cost to have a pig on her 3000 sq m property is so high.

She said while she can understand how it could be an issue if she was considering buying a noisy animal such as a rooster or looking at breeding, but she was purely buying her a pig as a pet.

“If you have a strict rule in your guidelines about what you are not allowed to have, then how come if I pay $1000 you are suddenly allowed to have it. It just seems a bit unfair,” Miss Evans said.

She said she has found the rules a “little frustrating” as she will be unable to afford to the pig.

On top of forking out $1000, she has to gain written permission from her direct neighbours.

The rules are a result of the council’s District Plan, which excludes donkeys, pigs, roosters

or peacocks as a domestic

animal.

This is due to their potential to generate adverse effects on nearby property owners or in an urban setting, a district council spokesman said.

The keeping of domestic pets in a living or business zone is a permitted activity under the District Plan.

A district council spokesman said it has never received an application to keep what it classifies as non-domestic animals in a business or living zone.

Kirwee resident Erin Todd said she was looking to take in several homeless pigs, but because of the $1000 resource consent she could not afford it.

“We didn’t go ahead with it and I think the pigs were killed because they had no where to go. We could have given them a home,” she said.

Miss Evans said the rules are a result of housing development in Kirwee and she is zoned as rural residential.

The township is expected to grow to 1484 by 2025.

Ms Todd said she has lived in Kirwee for six years and the zoning of her property has changed from rural to rural urban.

Kirwee Community Committee chairman Graeme Roberts said the rules are understandable on small sections.

But it was the first he had heard about issues with kunekune pigs.

