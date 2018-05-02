Walking for Nepal

Heidi Anderson is planning to walk the height of Mt Everest this month – right here in Christchurch.

The Mt Pleasant fitness instructor is becoming an ‘everyday hero’ for the Himalayan Trust, pledging to walk 8848m over the 31 days of May.

It’s all to raise money for education, health care and safe drinking water for communities in the Everest region of Nepal.

This month will mark 65 years since Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay reached the world’s highest peak.

The feat marked the beginning of a special relationship between Nepal and New Zealand, which was brought home to Ms Anderson when she trekked with a group led by Sir Edmund’s son Peter Hillary to Everest Base Camp.

“I went in 2013 and saw first-hand the work of the Himalayan Trust (started by Sir Edmund). We just got totally absorbed; Peter’s a wonderful advocate for the people of Nepal. He was showing us the schools that had been built, the medical centres. It just struck a chord and when they had the earthquake, everything that we saw had been shattered. When I saw this challenge come up, I thought it would be good to be able to reconnect and give them (something) because they have less.”

Ms Anderson teaches fitness and yoga classes at Mt Pleasant Hall and runs a walking group for friends once a week.

Her walks will cover the Port Hills, including one up Mt Herbert, the highest point on the peninsula.

“I’m using my backyard as the climb, going from the sea up to the hills.”

She said she acknowledges the poverty here in New Zealand and “if I could do half and half I would, but this is lined up to help those children and families abroad.”

•For more information about the Himalayan Trust Summit Challenge go to summittchallenge.org

•You can support Ms Anderson’s challenge at himalayantrust.everydayhero.com/nz/heidi-s-everest-challenge/wizard/share