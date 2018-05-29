Wakefield chases red, black, white and blue dream

David Wakefield grew up wanting to play cricket for Canterbury but now has the chance to push for playing time with his place of birth, the United States.

The 23-year-old Old Boys Collegians opener was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, before his family returned to live in Christchurch when he was a toddler.

The past two seasons he has been the second top run-scorer in Christchurch club cricket and cracked the Canterbury A team where he made 90 on debut against Auckland A.

Last week, the former Christchurch Boys’ High School standout travelled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to try to make the US team.

Wakefield said his rapid form progression could be put down to him “backing himself” and enhancing his skills with overseas stints in Adelaide and Hampshire, United Kingdom, over the past three or four seasons.

Wakefield worked on his technique while at the Darren Lehmann Academy in Adelaide.

“Over there made me work on my technique and value my wicket. Conditions are very batter-friendly and it made me work on my pre-ball routines and the process that goes into scoring runs.”

Wakefield said playing in the Southern Premier League in Hampshire saw him play against a high standard of players, including Australian international Travis Head and fellow Cantabrian Logan van Beek.

He said juggling the desire to one day play for Canterbury with the new opportunity to play for the US would be something he continued to ponder.

“I’ve grown up all my life wanting to play for Canterbury but this opportunity is very exciting.” Wakefield scored

two half centuries in three selection games for the team last week.

A 30-man squad will be named for a June training camp in Houston.

Wakefield said the prospect of playing in the US team in the West Indies domestic competition is appealing, plus playing for promotion from the ICC tier three championship to tier two is enticing.

For now he has to juggle his cricket ambitions with his law and commerce degree.