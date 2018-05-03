UC Champs: Can anyone stop CBHS?

Can anyone stop Christchurch Boys’ High School from claiming a third consecutive UC Championship title?

The defending champions come into Saturday’s opening round as favourites and shouldn’t have a problem shaking off any rust after an extended preseason which saw them travel to South Africa to take part in the World Schools Rugby Festival.

Two CBHS players also have the rare chance to win three titles during their time at school. Halfback Louie Chapman and outside back Ryan Barnes will begin their final year with the team after winning titles after cracking the first XV in year 11 and winning titles in 2016 and 2017.

Christ’s College have looked the strongest candidate to knock CBHS off their perch in recent years. However, they come into this season without the star of last year’s competition and New Zealand secondary school player, Isaiah Punivai, who has moved to Auckland to take up a rugby scholarship with St Kentigern College.

However, Christ’s may have found the perfect replacement. They have secured the half-brother of former Crusaders winger, Nemani Nadolo. Enosi Turanga has moved to Christ’s from Marist Ashgrove College and is likely to feature at centre in their opening match against Shirley Boys’ High School.

Christ’s have had a short preseason programme. In their only preseason match on Sunday they drew 24-24 with Otago Boys’ High School in Dunedin.

After a rebuilding year in 2017, SBHS could once again return as the competition’s giant killers. They produced consecutive semi-final upsets to reach grand finals in 2015 and 2016.

“We’re really happy with where we’re at . . . we feel much further on from where we were at this stage last year,” said SBHS coach Andy Gibson.

St Andrew’s College come into their week one battle hardened after taking part in a quadrangular tournament in Auckland. They defeated Lindisfarne College from Hastings 31-5 before being thumped by a star-studded St Kentigern side 21-62. But coach Rod McIntosh says there were still plenty of positives for the team after adjusting to win the second half.

They face Nelson College in the biggest clash of round one. Nelson will put the Moascar Cup – NZ secondary school rugby’s version of the Ranfurly Shield – on the line in what is expected to be a tight encounter.

Nelson College will again be a favourite to make the top four. Many Christchurch school coaches are also expecting Marlborough Boys’ College to be one of the teams to beat in 2018.

Timaru Boys’ High School will have a tough job backing up their strong campaign last year – which saw them make it all the way to the final – due to the loss of a number of highly-rated players who were in their final year of school.

With just three core players returning from 2017, St Bede’s are in somewhat of a rebuilding phase. Their young exciting backline will prove a handful for opposition sides.

After strong showings in 2017, both Rangiora High School and Lincoln Combined will want to show they can compete year-on-year. Both country teams have made a strong effort to tap into their local talent, and prove players who have come through Canterbury Country clubs don’t need to go to school in the city to compete at the highest level.

George Harding, centre,

Christchurch Boys’ High School:

Expect the former St Andrew’s College student to bulldoze his way through a number of defences this season. Harding was part of the Crusaders Junior Knights development camp last year and made a good impression towards the end of the year for the CBHS second XV.

Caius Fa’atili, loose forward,

St Thomas’ of Canterbury College:

St Thomas’ turned heads last year with a large crop of rugby league talent proving they could mix it in the first XV arena. Fa’atili – a promising junior with the Hornby Panthers – turned out for his schools first XV last year and is expected to be bigger and better this season. The New Zealand Resident 16s league player is a force to be reckoned with and a strong ball carrier off the ruck.

Jack Rose, prop,

St Andrew’s College:

The former loose forward converted to prop in his early years at STAC and hasn’t looked back. The ball carrying prop made the Crusaders Knights under-18 squad to play the Hurricanes under-18s. Rose can cover both sides of the scrum.

Mitchell Barry, halfback,

Shirley Boys’ High School:

SBHS will be led by Barry who is returning to play as a year 14. He is the younger brother of former Crusaders centre and Samoan international Kieron Fonotia. Barry was part of the Christchurch under-18 metro team last year. He is bigger than the average halfback in height and power and is described as having a good mind for the game. He will be feeding an exciting backline which features two big running centres, Waitangi Tuisaga and Tasipale Valavala.

Enosi Turanga, centre,

Christ’s College:

Not much is known about Christ’s new centre other than he is the half-brother of Nemani Nadolo and he comes from a league background in Queensland. However, on raw ability alone, he has the potential to be the biggest juggernaut in the competition. With an experienced forward pack in front of him Turanga should get every opportunity to display his talent.