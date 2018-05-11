Tupuailei notches 100 games his way

Alisi Tupuailei’s rugby talents have taken him all around the world but it’s the New Brighton Rugby Club which has always felt like home.

The 37-year-old played his 100th game for the senior team on Saturday, 21 years after making his first appearance.

“I was 15 and I’d just finished playing under-16s and the B team was playing somewhere else so I was asked to jump on the bench and ended up playing a few minutes in the centres,” he said.

The centre/winger’s professional career saw him reach the Canterbury provincial team and New Zealand under-21s in 2001 – his career highlight.

In 2004, he left for Japan and carved out a stellar eight-year career which saw him make 20 appearances for the Cherry Blossoms between 2009 and the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Through it all, New Brighton was calling.

“This club is the reason I’ve been able to have the career I’ve had – they’re family to me.”

While the former Linwood College student has now moved his focus more to coaching, he finds the opportunity to play irresistible.

“My wife has been telling me to retire for five years but every time I get out there, I just love it, I can’t get enough.

“For me, I’d rather see the younger guys getting a game, but if me playing is what’s best for the team then I’ll put the boots on.

“To be honest, I’ll always have trouble trying to hang them up.”

It was a speech from his New Zealand age-group coach, Aussie McLean, which has spurred him on throughout his career.

“He told me to cherish every time I wore the jersey because you never know if it will be yours next week.”

Tupuailei’s is now a glazier with teenage sons of his own and he wants to be the quality role model his father was to him.

“My late dad was the kind of parent who was always at trainings even when it was raining and I’ve tried to be that kind of father myself.”