Tour city’s historic pub sites on your phone

Digging into the city’s colonial past has been made easier with the release of a new heritage app.

Heritage New Zealand outreach adviser Rosemary Baird was part of a team that developed the Heritage Trail – Public Houses, Private Lives: Excavating Christchurch’s Colonial Hotels app, which gives users a guided walking tour of sites of the city’s Victorian hotels.

“We’ve been playing with the idea of doing an app for a while. For years I first wanted to do one on the history of the Avon River but this was the one that got off the ground,” she said.

The heritage trail is a 3.5km loop of seven hotel sites ranging from the 1860s to 1900s, Dr Baird said.

The app starts at the site of the former Oxford on Avon on Colombo St and loops around locations including the Occidental Hotel on Hereford St, the Caversham Hotel on Madras and St Asaph Sts and finishes in Cathedral Square at the Old Government Building.

It uses old photographs and videos to showcase excavations and artefacts from the sites, a lot of which were uncovered following the February 22, 2011, earthquake. “If you talk to any Christchurch archaeologist, they’ll tell you this city has a unique collection of archaeology,” she said. Archaeologists are called to work on sites of pre-1900s buildings that are being demolished – a common occurrence after the earthquakes, Dr Baird said.

“The best illustration I can give you is that the archaeology company, Underground Overground, had one or two staff members before the quakes, now they have 20 or 30,” Dr Baird said.

•To download the app, search for Heritage Trails in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.