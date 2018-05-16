Top scholar’s gift to Jacinda Ardern

Student Isabella Gregory hopes the Prime Minister’s child will love her favourite fairy tales as much as she does.

The former Rangi Ruru Girls’ School student got the opportunity to gift Jacinda Ardern with the book ‘Classic Fairy Tales’ illustrated by Jane Ray at Premier House earlier this month.

Isabella traveled to Wellington to attend an NCEA awards ceremony.

Isabella gained four NCEA scholarships – three for outstanding performance and a premier scholarship award. Isabella was the only student from the South Island to receive the premier scholarship award.

The award is valued at $10,000 and is only given to 10 people throughout New Zealand.

She was also the only student in the country to receive ‘top subject scholar’ awards in two subjects – art history and music.

Charlotte also received a scholarship for ‘outstanding performance’, which is one below the premier scholarship award, in printmaking, as well as another scholarship for painting.

The prestigious New Zealand Scholarship awards offer financial rewards for those going onto full-time tertiary study.

More than 9800 students applied for the scholarships last year across 35 subjects. Of those who sat the exams, 2414 students were awarded one or more scholarships. Rangi Ruru assistant principal – curriculum Juliet Collins described the results as well-deserved and inspirational.

“We are delighted with the outcomes for the girls. The scholarship examinations test high-level, critical thinking in addition to specific subject knowledge, and it is important to recognise and reward this combination of attributes.”