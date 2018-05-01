Third lanes for major roads

Three major Edgeware roads could have additional lanes added in a bid to manage increased traffic from the Northern Corridor.

The city council has proposed an upgrade plan for Cranford St and the surrounding area to reduce traffic on smaller side streets coming off the motorway.

Plans include adding third lanes on Forfar, Madras and Barbadoes Sts between Warrington St and Bealey Ave and a clearway on part of Cranford St from Innes Rd to Berwick St.

“A clearway on part of Cranford St and three-laning sections of Madras/Forfar St and Barbadoes St would help to improve the traffic flow in the area and minimise short cuts through local streets,” a city council report said.

The additional lanes and clearway would involve taking away on-street parking.

“Investigations we have done show that local streets will be affected in the morning and evening peak periods if no road improvements are made. The impact will vary street by street but a number of streets will have a traffic increase of over 30 per cent,” the report said.

The plan also includes upgrading the intersections at Cranford and Westminster Sts, Cranford and Berwick Sts, Forfar and Warrington Sts, Warrington and Barbadoes Sts, Madras St and Edgeware Rd, and Barbadoes St and Edgeware Rd.

As well as upgrades to side streets, including improving safety by raising intersections, narrowing sections of the road, bends and landscaping, as well as installing mid-block raised platforms and turning restrictions.

The city council is hosting drop-in sessions on May 7 at St Albans School from 4pm, May 10 at English Park from 10am, May 16 at Paparoa Street School from 4pm and May 17 at the Edgeware Bowling Club from 10am.

•Feedback on the plan can also be placed at ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/142.