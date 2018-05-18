The Bar Fly: Whet Drinking Room, 151 Cambridge Tce

I’m feeling supersonic give me gin and tonic.

Was this staged? There’s no better way to set the mood for Friday after work drinks than sitting down with your first beverage of the night and hearing one of your favourite songs come on.

It took only the first few notes of Noel Gallagher’s guitar riff to recognise Oasis’s Supersonic. The uncanny part is yes just like the lyrics say I was ‘feeling supersonic give me gin and tonic’ because I ventured to the Whet Drinking Room where gin was on the menu – lots of gin.

You only had to take a look behind the bar as you walk in to see gin rules the roost here. But it becomes even more prominent once you sit down and dive into the menu. One page for food, one for beer, one for wine, a couple for whiskey. And for gin? Well I lost count at about 20.

The bad part was there were too many options. So we decided to head to the bar and go for the barman’s suggestion.

He didn’t disappoint. Elephant Gin, with Fever-Tree tonic and a slice of apple. Once you got past the first sip and realised it was more than a healthy pour of gin – definitely not a bad thing – it was deliciously crisp and left you with a wee apple snack.

Speaking of snacks. They’re tasty but be prepared to open your wallet. I’m a big fan of a lamb skewer that encapsulates the full taste pallet of a souvlaki but I’m not so keen on paying $19.50 for something that doesn’t put a dent on the stomach. My personal pick would be the McDonald’s-like fries with cocaine mayo. The mayo was near perfect although it’s unknown how much has to be consumed to get a buzz.

Time for round two drinks. I was tempted to see how the wine list stacked up, but I found an even better compromise. My new favourite barman came up trumps again with a Four Pillars Shiraz Gin with tonic and a slice of orange, which was surprisingly better than the first.

Also worth trying is some of the spiced gin and a Liverpool Gin with grapefruit. If gin isn’t your thing they have a range of Three Boys beers on tap, although this wasn’t to the liking of a group who appeared to be midway through a pub crawl. Perhaps management will look into getting their beloved DB Draught in the future.

If gin is your thing this is an absolute must. The only fault you could give is you won’t be visiting on a budget with an average round for two whacking you $30.

Rating out of 5:

Drink selection – 5

Snacks – 3

Atmosphere – 4

Service – 4.5