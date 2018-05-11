Terrifying phone scam: ‘He started to threaten my kids and family’

Several people have gone to police reporting their families have been threatened in exchange for money from someone claiming to have gang connections.

The calls and texts from an 020 number have demanded money and threatened violence against the Christchurch victims and their families.

They have claimed to be from Highway 61, the Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

One man who had received the threats said he believed his phone number was taken from advertising he placed in a local paper.

The man received the first phone call at 4.39pm on Wednesday, and the call lasted for about an hour.

“I originally got told this person was a member of the Highway 61 gang and that a debt had been passed on and I now owed him the money.

“I asked ‘what debt? I don’t owe any money to anyone’ and he said [he knew who I worked for].

“He said I couldn’t go to police. It was actually terrifying as he started to threaten my kids and family and threatened to come around with 15 men and knock on the door and bash me.

“He actually said to me at one stage on the phone ‘are you laughing?’ I said ‘I am not laughing, I’m terrified’.”

The victim said once he got off the phone he rang his lawyer, who told him to ring the police.

“By the time I rang the cops he was still ringing me, but the cops had actually said to me do not block him until we get all the information.”

The victim said there was serious money involved in the threats.

“Exactly what I went through was this guy demanded money to be put into a bank account.”

The victim filed a report at a police station yesterday.

“I couldn’t believe it because there was another gentleman there with the exact same problem, and it had been going on for two months.”

The only difference was they said they were from the Mongrel Mob, he said.

“It is obviously a widespread problem which is really concerning because of how many other people are involved and the vulnerable people who might have ended up paying these guys.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed they had received reports of a man calling people threatening them if they did not pay money.

“Police are investigating and we would encourage anyone who is concerned for their safety, or who receives similar calls to contact their local police station.”

The victim said he was speaking out to make people aware and in hopes of getting the people stopped.

“I’m a hard working person and do an honest day’s job, so to have a phone call like that and for an whole hour of being targetted, abused and threatened, of course I am concerned and I still am. I’m still shaking as I speak now.”

He said it needed to stop.

“Hopefully police can get these guys and get them to stop. It is obviously a gang of some sort and just another way of targeting innocent people.”

In the past few days police have issued several warnings about phone scams claiming to be police saying people owe Inland Revenue money, and another claiming to be from DHL.

If you believe you may be on the receiving end of one of these calls, Police advise the following:

• Hang up immediately.

• If it doesn’t seem right, be cautious, double-check details first.

• Look after your personal details in the same way you would your wallet and other possessions. Your personal details are very valuable to scammers, they will use your details to take out loans or run up debts if they can.

• Be aware of common scams. For example, banks, Immigration New Zealand or Inland Revenue never email, call or text customers to ask for money to be sent using money transfer services.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of any crime, in person or online, should report the matter to their local Police.

Netsafe also provides helpful advice and information on its website