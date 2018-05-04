Teenage dairy robbery suspect caught

Police have arrested a 15-year-old for a violent dairy robbery, and are on the trail of his two alleged accomplices.

He was charged with the aggravated robbery of the GJR Dairy on Waltham Rd, Sydenham, just after 2pm on Sunday.

During the knife-point robbery one of the offenders was struck with a meat cleaver by the dairy owner.

The dairy owner had retreated to a back room before running back in with the meat cleaver.

Footage of the robbery was caught on security camera.

“They started threatening me with the knife and waving it around. I thought: ‘It’s either going to be him or me, and it’s not going to me,’ so I thought I’d better get back,” the dairy owner told Stuff.

“After it happened to the wife I thought there’s no way they’re going to do it to me. I’m going to go on the offensive and defend what I’ve got,” the man said.

“I work 100 hours a week for about $2 an hour, and for some little a******* to come in and take that.”