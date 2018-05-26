Support for first hour free car parking to be extended

Hundreds have thrown their support behind extending the central city’s first hour free parking initiative.

The city council has received about 520 submissions on the topic after asking for feedback.

Just under 400 of those supported extending the initiative, while 97 did not support it.

The remainder were mostly in support of the plan but had some concerns.

In November, the city council started trialling the offer of an hour of free parking in six of its off-street car parks to entice people back into the central city.

It has since sought feedback on a plan to extend the initiative from July 1 in the Lichfield St and Art Gallery car parks.

Many submitters said it did entice them back to the central city and often meant they would stay for longer knowing they would be charged less for parking.

Extending the initiative would reduce the city council’s revenue by about $400,000 a year.

The reduction has not been budgeted in the draft Long Term Plan, so city councillors will need to decide whether to do so as part of the process.

It would require a 0.1 per cent rate increase.

Some submitting against the idea said the offer encouraged people to use their vehicles, rather than public transport or walking or cycling.

Cycling advocacy group Spokes Canterbury said there was a lack of cycle parking in the central city. It said the $400,000 per annum would be better spent on that.

It costs motorists $2.80 an hour to park in the Lichfield St car park from 6am-6pm every day.