Sumner rues missed opportunities

“An opportunity lost” is how Sumner coach Martin Dodgson has summed up two narrow losses in the space of three days.

Sumner started the Hawkins Metro Premier Cup with a hiss and a roar, winning their opening three matches. However, a 10-13 loss on Anzac Day to Burnside, then a 15-20 loss to Lincoln University on Saturday saw them drop to fifth in the competition standings.

While Dodgson was impressed overall with two valiant efforts at Leonards Park, the nature of the losses has been hard to swallow.

“In both games, we put ourselves in a really good position to win . . . we’ve let eight points slip through our fingers,” said Dodgson.

On Saturday, Sumner seized the early advantage against the competition favourites and found themselves leading 10-3 after a penalty try following a collapsed scrum on the Lincoln line.

When first-five Josh Toy skipped his way past two defenders following a number of phases, Sumner found themselves with a 15-10 lead. However, in the final 10min of the game the home side conceded a penalty and converted try to see what would have been an impressive victory slip from their grasp.

After reflecting on the busy week of fixtures with a ‘court session’ on Saturday night, Dodgson says the wave are raring to get back to their winning ways.

Their upcoming game on Saturday presents the team with a great opportunity to give their top six hopes an immediate boost. Sumner travel to Ilam Fields to take on last year’s grand-finalists and runners-up, University of Canterbury Vipers.

Sumner’s backline is expected to be boosted by the return of Wesley Mauafu and Filimoni Waqainabete who return from a dislocated shoulder and concussion respectively.

Up front Sumner will be without prop Samuela Tawake, who has been selected for the Fijian team to play the Western Force in a World Series

Rugby invitational match on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sumner’s international contingent has received a boost with the addition of Italian hooker/loose forward Giacomo Nicotera, who arrived in Christchurch last week from Treviso, Italy.