Sumner cut loose in Brighton to take first victory at ‘sandpit’

Sumner’s 61-14 victory over New Brighton on Saturday was the club’s first ever premier grade win against their rivals at the sandpit.

In doing so, Sumner also captured the Falton Shield, which is played for annually between the two clubs.

Fresh off their 51-26 win over University a week earlier, Sumner continued their rich vein of form to establish early dominance.

“It was a good day at the office, the boys were hissing like cut snakes,” said Sumner coach Martin Dodgson.

“We were really up for it; we had a good week of prep. It was probably the most concentrated I’ve seen the boys. It was kind of like a perfect storm, everything that could go right did go right.”

It was also a good day at the office for former New Brighton player Filimoni Waqainabete. The Sumner back ran in three tries on the wing. Meanwhile, Japanese flanker Hiroki Yamamoto grabbed a double. There were also tries for Dylan Nel, Tatsuki Tomuroand, Josh Toy and Tom Ziolo.

Dodgson had some sympathy for New Brighton coach Scott Pawson who was missing several key players. He also heaped praise on the opposition coach for being gracious in defeat.

“He had a whole lot of young boys playing and his top boys not released from the Crusaders,” said Dodgson.

“They’re obviously a mightily proud club. If plans go the way we want then hopefully we’ll meet up with them again later in the year and I’m sure we’ll feel the back hand of that.”

The chances of that happening are high with both clubs on track to qualify for the top six.

Sumner’s bonus point win moves them to third in the Hawkins Metro Premier Cup, while New Brighton drop to fifth. Just three rounds remain until the competition is split into the top and bottom six for the business end of the season.

Sumner travel to Burwood Park to take on 11th-placed Shirley on Saturday.

Hawkins Metro Premier Cup standings:

Lincoln University 33pts, 1; Christchurch 28pts, 2; Sumner 27pts, 3; Sydenham 25pts, 4; New Brighton 25pts, 5; University 23pts, 6; Burnside 21pts, 7; Marist Albion 11pts, 8; HSOB 10pts, 9; Linwood 7pts, 10; Shirley 7pts, 11; Belfast 3pts, 12.