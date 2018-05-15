STAC duo win road race titles

St Andrew’s College athletes won both senior boys and girls titles in the Canterbury secondary school road race championships at the A & P Showgrounds.

Saxon Morgan won the boys race, while Eva Pringle was equally as impressive in taking out the girls event.

More than 385 athletes from 33 schools competed in the event, which also included para-road racing.

Morgan won in a time of 12min 14sec – 3sec clear of Andres Hernandez from St Bede’s College. Nathan Cochrane from Christchurch Boys’ High School was a distant third.

Pringle won the senior girls event in 10min 30sec – 2sec clear of Cashmere High School’s Liliana Braun and fellow Cashmere athlete Martina Conner in third.

William Taylor from CBHS won the under-16 boys event, while Hillview Christian School’s Sam Meecham won the year 9 race and Papanui High School’s Jacob Lowson won the ParaFed race.

Christchurch girls’ High School’s Rosie Trotter won the under-16 girls title, while schoolmate Paris Carroll won the year 9 race.