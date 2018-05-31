St Bedes athletes dominate surf champs

St Bede’s College struck triple success at the Canterbury surf scholastic championships at New Brighton.

St Bede’s student Riley Gibson claimed the under-18 boys title in small onshore conditions, with waves reaching a maximum of 50cm in spite of organisers delaying the start of the event in hope of bigger waves.

The event was a trail for the national scholastic championships at Gisborne in October.

A training squad will be announced after Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Gibson’s fellow schoolmate, Neko Tohiariki, won the under-16 boys event with two great waves in the opening minutes, while Caspar McCormick’s fancy foot work won him the long boarding with some nice cross steps and nose-rides.

Rangiora’s Tegen Bishop won the girls mixed-age final with some powerful turns.

Papanui High School’s Jai Oakley shot out to an early lead in under-14 boys with two great waves in the first few minutes to win comfortably.