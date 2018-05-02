Slim chance of chlorination U-turn

The chances of the district council back-tracking on its plans to permanently chlorinate water supplies in Malvern are likely to be slim.

But residents are being encouraged to make as many submissions as possible to try and change the district council’s mind.

More than 100 people turned out to a public meeting in Glentunnel last week to fight against the permanent chlorination of water supplies in parts of Malvern.

The meeting was attended by the district council’s asset manager Murray Washington, Mayor Sam Broughton and district councillor Bob Mugford.

The district council confirmed permanent chlorination of the Sheffield-Waddington and Malvern Hills Hartleys Road water supplies will start in July and August.

Mayor Sam Broughton said while it is the district council’s intention introduce chlorination, the decision is not entirely a closed book.

“We are open to hear the views of the community and if there are other ways of providing the public safety that chlorination provides then we will listen to those submissions,” he said.

But the meeting’s organiser Brian Thompson said it appears the councillors have made up their mind and a lot of people are “up in arms” over the decision.

He said residents spoke at the meeting about the current chlorination in the scheme which was causing sore throats, rashes and eczema.

The water supplies were temporarily chlorinated in March after E. coli was detected in the water supply networks.

Whitecliffs resident Liz Weir, who chaired the meeting said there was an overwhelming dissatisfaction with the proposal and almost everyone attending the meeting wanted the council to reverse its decision.

“Ratepayers expressed the view that it would be preferable to “fix” the system, rather than chlorinate perfectly good, potable water.

The question of the cost necessary to upgrade the system was posed at the meeting, but there was no definitive answer from council.

Mr Thompson said if the district council does not revisit their decision it is likely more meetings will be held.

Councils are awaiting a decision from the Government on whether all council-owned water supplies will be required to be chlorinated as a result of the Havelock North Drinking Water Inquiry.

Mr Broughton said while he has been told the decision is “imminent”, that does not tell him when it will happen.

