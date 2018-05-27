Sky Lens to make a return

A large piece of art that was once suspended above Cashel Mall is set to return, though it is not yet known when.

Neil Dawson’s Sky Lens used to hang next to Shades Arcade but was removed after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

City council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the art was currently stowed in a secure city council facility.

“The intention is to return it to Cashel Mall.”

He said a time frame had not yet been established to do so.

Mr Rutledge said Sky Lens was taken down and put into storage for safe keeping when the buildings it was suspended from were severely damaged.

He said one of the lugs one of the cables attached to sustained minor damage. The buildings it was once connected to were demolished.

The BNZ Centre now stands where Shades Arcade once was.

A campaign led by the Arts Centre to raise $30,000 to remake Dawson’s Echo that once hung over the North Quad failed last year because it did not get enough interest.