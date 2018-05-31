Silver just the start for Scott Martlew

Scott Martlew has had to call on all of his multiple sporting talents to fulfil his sporting aspirations.

The talented 25-year-old, former Shirley Boys’ High School student has just returned from the para-canoe World Cup in Hungary, where he earned a silver in the KL2 200m.

It is just reward for the Parklands resident who initially missed out on Rio Paralympic qualification by 100th of a second. However, the suspension of Russian athletes gave him a last minute paralympic reprieve and he finished eighth in the A final of the KL3 200m.

Martlew had a full leg amputation in 2010 following a muscle tear after a knock to the leg during a SBHS rugby curtain-raiser for a Crusaders match.

The injury became infected with a flesh-eating bacteria.

Martlew is a former national champion surf lifesaver and dragon boat racer. These skills, along with help from his mates, helped him adapt to his new sport.

“I was always big into water sports, even before my injury, and while I went through some dark times, it was my mates who really encouraged me to get back out there,”

Martlew said being re-classified into the KL2 200m event made a medal a realistic outcome.

“It was pretty surreal to stand on that podium after a long road with plenty of ups and downs,” he said.

Martlew also finished fourth in the VL3 200m at the World Cup.

He aims to win gold in both events at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020. But his next focus is the world championships in Portugal in August.

“There will be some long training days on the Avon River and Kerrs Reach,” he said.

“It often feels like I leave home in the dark and I return in the dark after a long winter training.”

Martlew has been a largely self-funded athlete throughout his career and he wanted to thank family and friends who had supported him throughout his career so far.

He would also like to thank the New Zealand Rugby Foundation, Canterbury Orthopaedic Services, Cyril Smith Legacy Fund, Canoe Racing New Zealand and Parafed Canterbury.