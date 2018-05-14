Shackleton’s ship search for UC professor

Following in the footsteps of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton is something many Antarctic scientists only dream of.

But for Canterbury University Associate Professor Wolfgang Rack that will be a reality in January when he joins an expedition with the hope of discovering Shackleton’s ship 100 years after it sank in the Weddell Sea.

“Using a ship makes it possible to go to places you can’t go by air, it’s normally very difficult with the sea ice . . . you need an icebreaker,” Prof Rack said.

Where countless expeditions have failed to find the wreckage, Prof Rack said this trip has a higher chance as the technology being used is similar to that searching for the Malaysian MH370, thought to have crashed in the Indian Ocean four years ago.

Just last week, the search for the airliner discovered two 19th-century wreckages off the coast of Australia,

Prof Rack is one of two Canterbury scientists set to board the South African icebreaker ship, Agulhas II. The other is yet to be named.

The expedition will cruise to the last known location of Shackleton’s ship, recorded in the diaries of Akaroa navigator Frank Worsley.

Once there the autonomous underwater vehicles will be sent down. The AUVs can get to depths of nearly 6000m, while the ship is thought to be about 3000m down.

“It’s the first time this technology has been used like this . . . the expedition has a lot of firsts,” Prof Rack said. “It’s ice-breaking but it’s also ground-breaking.”

He said he grew up hearing the stories of Shackleton and the crew of the Endurance, which was caught in sea ice and crushed in Antarctica’s Weddell Sea.

“His heroic achievements are amazing. Losing the ship, but the whole team survived. It’s a story like no other.”

But even if the ship is not found, he said it would not be a wasted trip. “Just being in a place he has been and where the ship sank will be incredible . . . a highlight.”

Prof Rack’s wife Ursula is an Antarctic historian at Canterbury University.

“She’s been collecting books about Shackleton for me to read before I go . . . I would say she might be a little bit jealous.”

But searching for Endurance is just a side note to the main purpose of the trip – studying Antarctic sea ice and one of Antarctica’s great ice shelves, Larsen C.

“We are bringing down drone technology, which will be used in conjunction with the unmanned submarines. It will be interesting to compare measuring the ice from above as well as below,” Prof Rack said.

The AUVs will be sent under the ice shelf into some caverns of ocean which have never been sampled before.

Prof Rack said the research will teach them a lot about climate change and how ice shelves and sea ice interacts.

He said there will be a great deal of preparation before setting off. “There are a lot of challenges to prepare for. This is a cruise into pack ice, which can be very dangerous,” he said.

And, even after 15 trips to the ice, he still isn’t used to the cold.

“It’s very exciting. For me, this is the first time on board a research vessel,” Prof Rack said, although he has been to Antarctica several times before.

•Sir Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922) was a British polar explorer, who lead three expeditions to Antarctica.

•Shackleton was knighted after his second trip in 1908 by King Edward VII.

•Disaster struck his third expedition in 1915 when his ship, Endurance, became trapped in ice in the Weddell Sea and was slowly crushed, sinking 10 months later.

•The crew fled the boat and lived on the sea ice until early 1916 when they drifted on ice floes and in lifeboats to Elephant Island, near the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula.

•From there, Shackleton and five others sailed 1280km in a small lifeboat to the sub-polar island of South Georgia, where they arrived at a whaling station.

•Shackleton then made four attempts to rescue his remaining crew from Elephant Island, until he finally reached them on a Chilean steam tug at the end of August 1916.

•All 27 crew members survived, returning to Britain via New Zealand.

•Shackleton’s account of the Endurance’s expedition, South, was published in 1919.

•In 1921, he returned to Antarctica, but died of a heart attack while his ship was moored at South Georgia Island.

•At his wife’s request, he was buried there.