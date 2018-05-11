Selwyn residents mixed over Christchurch stadium

A controversial suggestion for Selwyn ratepayers to contribute to Christchurch’s planned sports and events arena has had mixed responses from residents.

The district council has suggested a targeted rate, collected by Environment Canterbury, could be used to help fund the new stadium.

In a submission on the city council’s long term plan, district council staff said it could be collected in a similar way rates are levied for the Canterbury Museum.

“[W]here the rate paid by each territorial authorities rateable units are discounted based on distance from Christchurch,” said the submission.

Leeston Community Committee chairman Llyod Clausen said his personal view was ratepayers should be contributing to “some degree.”

However, Mr Clausen said the problem would be whether Selwyn residents would then be expected to contribute to other projects such as the Metro Sports Facility.

Dunsandel Community Committee chairman Russell Dalzell believes Selwyn ratepayers should fork up for the stadium.

“Some of them (residents) just think it’s rugby only but its not all just about rugby, and I think that’s where the problem lies. It’s more about attracting other events to the city that we need,” he said.

But Weedons Residents’ Association secretary Gary Doyle said he doesn’t support the idea.

“I’m opposed to contributing to anything before I know the costs of involved,” he said.

However, Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton said it needs more clarity from the city council on the stadium project before it can begin to consult with its ratepayers.

“We haven’t discussed it with anyone in Selwyn…until those discussions are had we don’t know what we are even asking for,” he said.

Recently, Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods said the city council and The Crown have fast tracked work on the stadium to the point planning can begin.

Concerns have previously been raised by district councillors over the lack of communication surrounding how the stadium will be funded.

District councillor Craig Watson told the Selwyn Times, if ratepayers are expected to fund the stadium, they need to be part of the conversation from the beginning.

“I am not happy to find out at the eleventh hour our ratepayers are going to be hit with a rate if we are not consulted on it,” he said.

