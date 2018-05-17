Santa Parade could return to central city

The 72nd Christchurch Santa Parade could return to the central city this year for the first time since the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

In its submission on the city council’s draft Long Term Plan the Christchurch Children’s

Christmas Parade Trust asked for $35,000 in funding.

Long-time volunteer Squadron Leader Shane Cole presented the submission to city councillors alongside trust chairwoman Anne Jamieson.

Squadron Leader Cole said they hoped to run the parade along Madras St with it to finish at the Margaret Mahy Family Playground.

He said the parade would help reinvigorate the central city, and finishing at the playground would be perfect for the children.

The trust is currently working with the city council on making this happen.

Squadron Leader Cole said they hoped to include Latimer Square in the plans, where food vendors could set up.

Since the earthquakes the parade has travelled along Riccarton Rd.

The parade’s future had been uncertain after struggling financially. But last year, the city council put $35,000 into

it.

MultiMedia Communications agreed to sponsor the event, taking up the naming rights for this year’s parade and next.